Fifty-five fires were reported across Greece in the last 24 hours - iefimerida.gr

Firefighters and civil protection forces have been actively battling numerous fires across Greece. From Monday at 18:00 to Tuesday at 18:00, a total of fifty-five agricultural and forest fires were reported. Of these, forty-six were promptly controlled while firefighting efforts continued for the remaining nine fires.
The forest fire in Platanitis, Nafpaktia, in the Aetolia-Acarnania region quickly escalated due to strong winds. To combat the blaze, 80 firefighters, three forestry teams and twenty-six vehicles have been deployed. Additionally, ten aircraft and three helicopters are conducting aerial water drops.
