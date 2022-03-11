Extremely low temperatures recorded, especially in central and northern Greece - iefimerida.gr

Extremely low temperatures and deep frost were recorded on Friday morning, especially in the central and northern parts of Greece.

According to Athens National Observatory/meteo.gr network of automatic stations, the lowest temperatures were recorded in Seli (-16.1C), in Vlasti, Kozani (-15.5C), in Aghios Pavlos, Imathia (- 14.3C), in Mavrolithari, Fokida (-13.9C), in Aghios Dimitrios, Olympus (-13.4), in Pertouli, Trikala (- 13.1C) and in Volakas, Nevrokopi (-13.1C).