Extrajudicial Debt Settlement Mechanism is functioning satisfactorily, Staikouras says - iefimerida.gr

Extrajudicial Debt Settlement Mechanism is functioning satisfactorily, Staikouras says

"The latest data on the course of the Extrajudicial Debt Settlement Mechanism prove that it is now functioning satisfactorily," Finance Μinistser Christos Staikouras said, among others, on the occasion of the publication of the progress report of the out-of-court settlement mechanism.

The minister noted that "to date, more than 3,320 debtors have settled debts to the state and to financial institutions, totaling 1.08 billion euros. Last September, the total amount of settled debts reached just over 300 million euros."

At the same time, Staikouras noted that "the progress that has been made is particularly significant in recent months, making this tool the most successful in the last 12 years to address the serious issue of private debt among those put in place by successive governments."

"But the above figures are not something to celebrate, but proof that everyone involved - primarily loan and credit management companies, and secondarily the banks - have the potential to do much more," he added.

