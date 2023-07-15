An extra budget of 18.3 million euros for Greece's coach buses announced by Transport Min. Staikouras - iefimerida.gr

An extra budget of 18.3 million euros for Greece's urban and nationwide coach buses (KTEL) was announced by Transport & Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras on Friday.
This sizeable subsidy also concerns local coach operators in the country's remote regions, he added, speaking at the 29th KTEL annual convention in the city of Lamia, central Greece.
The extra aid will help the transport sector deal with increases in fuel costs of up to 65% that arose as a consequence of the crisis in Ukraine, Staikouras underlined.
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο