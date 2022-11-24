 Extension of mandatory vaccination of health workers to Dec. 31 is unconstitutional, Council of State says - iefimerida.gr
Extension of mandatory vaccination of health workers to Dec. 31 is unconstitutional, Council of State says

The extension of the mandatory vaccination of workers in health facilities to December 31, 2022, was struck down as constitutional by the Council of State, it was announced on Thursday.

Greece's highest administrative court noted in its ruling that the specific measure lacks reevaluation, which led to the appeal against it by the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN).

