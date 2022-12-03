Extension of Line 2 of the Metro to be auctioned in coming weeks - iefimerida.gr

The extension of Line 2 of the Metro to Ilion is underway, a project of particular importance, which is expected to change the transportation map of the Attica region, with the estimated distance to the Syntagma taking 20 minutes, while the route to Omonia about 15 minutes.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the auction of the project is expected to be held in the coming weeks.

This project is part of the overall planning of the Ministry of Infrastructure to deal with traffic in Attica.

The project's budget amounts to approximately 500 million euros, while its financing is planned to be covered by co-financing from the new NSRF 2021-2027.