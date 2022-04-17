Refugees attempt to enter illegally Greece from Evros -Οne woman dead - iefimerida.gr

Border police late Saturday located in the region of Evros at Soufli, a group of people getting on board a boat on the Turkish side of Evros river with intention their illegal entrance to Greece.

Police said that in order to intercept their entrance, they used flashlights and warned them to go back but at the same time they heard shots from the opposite side but because of the dark in was difficult to locate where they came from.

According to the same announcement, the Greek police officers took cover and shot in the air as the firings from the opposite side continued.

"When the boat arrived at the Greek side, five of the refugees disembarked while the others went back to Turkey. Four of them swam and managed to enter Greece while a woman's body was found floating in water.

The woman was injured on the back of the chest, probably by a gun. The coroner's first estimation was that the woman was shot from a very close distance with a small-caliber weapon, police said.

Among the rescued was a minor while the refugees said that they had paid 2,000 euros each to a traffickers ring in Istanbul for their transport to Athens.