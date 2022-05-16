European Commission approves 2 bln-euros Greek scheme for investment support - iefimerida.gr

The European Commission has approved a 2 billion-euros Greek scheme aimed at providing investment support towards a sustainable recovery, it was announced on Monday.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework, while Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said that it "will help Greece set the path for a faster and more sustainable recovery, in line with the Greek Recovery & Resilience Plan."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Fruthermore, she added that "it represents an important step to bridge the investment gap left behind by the crisis. We continue working in close cooperation with [EU] Member States to ensure that national support measures to kick-start and crowd-in private investment can be put in place as quickly and effectively as possible, in line with EU rules."