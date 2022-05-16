European Commission approves 2 bln-euros Greek scheme for investment support - iefimerida.gr

The European Commission has approved a 2 billion-euros Greek scheme aimed at providing investment support towards a sustainable recovery, it was announced on Monday.
The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework, while Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said that it "will help Greece set the path for a faster and more sustainable recovery, in line with the Greek Recovery & Resilience Plan."
Fruthermore, she added that "it represents an important step to bridge the investment gap left behind by the crisis. We continue working in close cooperation with [EU] Member States to ensure that national support measures to kick-start and crowd-in private investment can be put in place as quickly and effectively as possible, in line with EU rules."