 Eurogroup welcomes Greece’s DBP as aligned with fiscal recommendations - iefimerida.gr
Eurogroup welcomes Greece’s DBP as aligned with fiscal recommendations

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

BRUSSELS (ANA-MPA/M. Aroni) - The Eurogroup welcomes the fact that the Draft Budgetary Plans (DBPs) of Greece and another six countries (Cyprus, Estonia, Spain, Ireland, Lithuania & Slovenia) are in line with the fiscal recommendations of the Council based on the Commission assessment, it was announced on Thursday.

The Eurogroup also noted that most euro area member states plan to wind down their energy support measures, in the absence of renewed energy price shocks, and called on those member states that are expected to have significant measures still in force to phase them out as soon as possible in 2024.

Moreover, EU member states should use the related savin

