Eurogroup to examine disbursement of 767 mln euros for Greek debt relief | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The Eurogroup is expected to examine, the disbursement of 767 million euros for the relief of Greek debt in its meeting on Monday afternoon in Brussels.

Eurozone finance ministers will be briefed on the 12th enhanced surveillance report for Greece. The Commission has positively assessed the Greek reform efforts and on this basis, the finance ministers are expected to give a green light for the disbursement of 767 million euros.

In addition, the Eurogroup will consider the fiscal orientation for the euro area in 2022, based on the Commission's recommendations at the start of the 2022 European Semester fiscal process. Fiscal policy is projected to remain supportive in 2022 (1% of GDP), but less than in 2021 (1.75% of GDP).

Member States will continue to provide targeted support to the areas most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to maintain an adequate level of public investment, mainly through the EU Recovery Fund.