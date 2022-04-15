Euroferry Olympia: Remaining fuel pumped out from burnt ship on Friday - iefimerida.gr

The process of pumping out the remaining fuel from the tanks of the burnt ship 'Euroferry Olympia' was completed on Friday.

The fire broke out on the passenger ferry almost two months ago, on February 18, while it was travelling from Igoumenitsa to Brindisi. It was towed from NE of Erikoussa island in the Ionian Sea to Astakos on the western coast of Greece, where the fire rekindled when the garage door was opened.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The fire on the ship persisted for weeks, while the removal of some 70 destroyed cars and trucks was completed on March 18, when the fire subsided. According to owners Grimaldi Group, the ship was carrying 153 trucks and 32 passenger vehicles in four garages. All vehicles were removed.

A total of 281 passengers and crew were rescued when the ship was still at the Ionian Sea, and 11 people lost their lives.