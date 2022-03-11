Body of a man found on Euroferry Olympia on Friday -2 people still missing - iefimerida.gr

The body of a man was found in the first car deck of the burnt ship 'Euroferry Olympia' on Friday, raising the number of dead to 9, and reducing the number of those unaccounted for to 2.

The fire broke out on 'Euroferry Olympia' early on February 18, while it was travelling from Igoumenitsa to Brindisi. It has since been towed from NE of Erikoussa island in the Ionian Sea to Astakos on the western coast of Greece, where the fire rekindled when the garage door was opened.

Firefighters and shipwreck salvage teams continued operating on the ferry to put out persistent fire pockets and locate the last two missing people.

A total of 281 passengers and crew were rescued when the ship was still at the Ionian Sea.

According to owners Grimaldi Group, the ship was carrying 153 trucks and 32 passenger vehicles.