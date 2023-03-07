EU officials to talk about railway safety, modernization in Athens on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

The executive director of the European Union Agency for Railways, Josef Doppelbauer, and the European Commission director for land transport, Kristian Schmidt, will visit Athens on Wednesday.

The European officials' visit to Athens was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in social media on Monday, following a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Elzbieta Lukaniuk, responsible for railway security at the office of European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean, will also be visiting.

These EU officials will be meeting with Greek authorities to discuss technical support for the modernization and safety improvement of Greek railways.