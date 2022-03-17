EU accepted Greek proposal for the support of Ukrainian pupils - iefimerida.gr

The Greek proposal for the support of Ukrainian pupils, students and teachers was accepted by the EU, government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said on Thursday in a post on Twitter.
"Our proposal for a Task Force to support the Ukrainian educational community was accepted by the EU Council of Education Ministers and its establishment proceeds immediately, as well as the creation of a platform for the support Ukrainian pupils, students, teachers," he said.
