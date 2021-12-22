ESM transfers to Greece 644 million euros, from income earned on SMP/ANFA holdings | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) completed a transfer to Greece of 644.42 million euros on Wednesday.

As ESM noted on Twitter, "This is the sixth transfer of amounts equivalent to the income earned on SMP/ANFA holdings, part of debt relief measures for Greece tied to policy commitments."

The Eurogroup had approved the disbursement on December 6, following the release of the 12th enhanced surveillance report for Greece by the European Commission (Nov. 24), that was based on findings of a mission in October.