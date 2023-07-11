Erdogan conveys congratulations on renewed ND gov't term to Dendias at NATO - iefimerida.gr

Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said in a tweet on Tuesday he had a "brief encounter at the hallway of the convention hall where the NATO Vilnius Summit is being held" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "who conveyed his who conveyed his congratulations on New Democracy Party and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for winning the national elections."

Dendias posted the message on his personal Twitter account during the NATO Summit in Lithuania which started Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.