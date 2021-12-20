Energy, regional developments, pandemic to dominate Kyriakos Mitsotakis' meetings in Sofia | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Sofia today for meetings with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov and the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev.

Mitsotakis is the first European leader to visit Bulgaria after the formation of the new government, a fact that testifies, according to government sources, the importance that Athens attaches to its relations with Sofia and the importance it attaches to ensuring stability and growth in the Western Balkans and their European perspective.

The Greek prime minister will also exchange views on the pandemic with emphasis on the appearance of the "Omicron" variant.