Energy Minister Skrekas announces 34 wastewater treatment projects, budgeted at 160 mln euros - iefimerida.gr

 Energy Minister Skrekas announces 34 wastewater treatment projects, budgeted at 160 mln euros
ENGLISH

Energy Minister Skrekas announces 34 wastewater treatment projects, budgeted at 160 mln euros

Κωστας Σκρέκας
Κωστας Σκρέκας, φωτογραφία apimages
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The financing of 34 wastewater treatment projects, budgeted at over 160 million euros, was approved as part of a Recovery Fund program, Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas announced on Friday.

These projects, to be implemented at more than 30 municipalities across the country, will require less energy consumption and will be a lot friendlier to the environment, noted Skrekas.

"We significantly upgrade the quality of life of citizens with projects of high environmental value," he added.

