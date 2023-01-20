Energy Minister Skrekas announces 34 wastewater treatment projects, budgeted at 160 mln euros - iefimerida.gr

The financing of 34 wastewater treatment projects, budgeted at over 160 million euros, was approved as part of a Recovery Fund program, Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas announced on Friday.
These projects, to be implemented at more than 30 municipalities across the country, will require less energy consumption and will be a lot friendlier to the environment, noted Skrekas.
"We significantly upgrade the quality of life of citizens with projects of high environmental value," he added.
