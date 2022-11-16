Employment flows balance positive in Jan-Oct - iefimerida.gr

The balance of employment flows in the Greek economy was positive in the January-October period despite a negative balance in October - a typical phenomenon related with the end of the tourist season, "Ergani" IT said in a report.

More specifically, new hirings totaled 2,505,189 in the 10-month period, while layoffs/retirements reached 2,357,582 in the same period, leaving a positive balance of 147,607 job positions.