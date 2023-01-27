Employment balance positive in 2022 - iefimerida.gr

Greek employment balance was positive in December and in 2022, reflecting improved conditions in the domestic labor market as the economy continued growing.

According to data released by the "Ergani" IT system, new hirings totaled 2,911,305 in 2022, while lay-offs and retirements totaled 2,838,458, leaving a positive balance of employment flows of 72,847 job positions. In December, new hirings totaled 204,101 and lay-offs/retirements reached 195,234, leaving a positive balance of 8,867 job positions in the month.

