Ellaktor completes sale of 75% of its RES arm to Motor Oil - iefimerida.gr

The sale of Ellaktor Construction Group's renewable energy sources (RES) arm to Motor Oil Renewable Energy (MORE), a subsidiary of Motor Oil, was completed on Wednesday.
Specifically, a 75% of Ellaktor's RES division was transferred to the ownership of Anemos Holdings, a MORE subsidiary in which Ellaktor holds a 25% stake, at a price of 671.5 million euros (equity value).
