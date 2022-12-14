 Ellaktor completes sale of 75% of its RES arm to Motor Oil - iefimerida.gr
Ellaktor completes sale of 75% of its RES arm to Motor Oil

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The sale of Ellaktor Construction Group's renewable energy sources (RES) arm to Motor Oil Renewable Energy (MORE), a subsidiary of Motor Oil, was completed on Wednesday.

Specifically, a 75% of Ellaktor's RES division was transferred to the ownership of Anemos Holdings, a MORE subsidiary in which Ellaktor holds a 25% stake, at a price of 671.5 million euros (equity value).

