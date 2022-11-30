 Eleonas accommodation facility for migrants evacuated on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr
Eleonas accommodation facility for migrants evacuated on Wednesday

The migrant accommodation facility at the Athens district of Eleonas was evacuated by the Hellenic Police on Wednesday, who also detained some protestors.

On Twitter, Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi said that "the asylum seekers were moved away safely, and it remains for the temporary housing structures to be removed."

The minister added that the facility hosted 2,451 migrants in September 2020, whereas only 57 were living there by the time of the evacuation.

