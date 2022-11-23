The elections will decide whether the country continues on a path of progress, Gerapetritis says - iefimerida.gr

State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on Wednesday commented on the upcoming general elections in 2023, stressing that "there is no first or second round, there are the elections that will decide on the country's course with the orderly progress that has already begun, and the citizens who will decide on the prime minister and government".

Speaking on ERT radio's 'First Programme', Gerapetritis admitted that mistakes had been made but, as he said, the citizens can see the results of the government's policy in comparison with the previous SYRIZA government and will make their decision.

He said that the country needs a strong and stable government because the existing crises demand very strong governments.