Egypt-Greece-Cyprus Trilateral Summit -“A lighthouse bright on stability” | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, interviewed yesterday along Nikos Anastasiadis and Abdel Fattahel Sisi, named the impact of the 9th Trilateral Summit in Athens “A lighthouse bright on stability”.

“A lighthouse bright on commerce, economy, environmental issues, the maritime, energy matters and tourism, and the climate crisis”. Energy, the Prime Minister noted, is a bright bridge between Egypt and the European community.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Egypt is to be a long flow source of sun energy, all green. The alliance is to be proved benefactory for all three neighbouring countries.

"All three countries are upgrading," the Greek Prime Minister noted. He added that regional developments, were discussed. Our positions are identical in condemning Turkey's provocative practice and aggressive rhetoric. Unfortunately, the leadership in Ankara seems not to understand the messages of the times. Turkey's ambitions pose a threat to peace in the wider region. It does not bode well for a constructive attitude towards the resolution of the Cyprus problem. The only way forward is the binding resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis continued, saying: "Greece declares its intentions with its actions. It signs cooperation agreements always in the light of international law. All three countries have demonstrated their commitment to international legality. We have shown the way for building relations of cooperation and good neighbourliness, far from the logic of imposing unilateral arbitrariness, threats of war, practices that certainly do not belong to the 21st century."

Referring then to the situation in Libya, the Prime Minister said that "developments in Libya are affecting the security of the wider region. The holding of elections in December are steps towards normalcy, as is the withdrawal of all troops and mercenaries. Greece, Egypt and Cyprus actively support Libya's transition to peace and democracy. Our diplomatic assistance will be reflected in our meeting in Tripoli, as well as in November at the international conference on Libya in Paris.”

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He praised Egypt on playing a crusial part in lifesaving activity in the Mediterranean, and reminded us that while Cyprus is a brother nation, Egypt has always been a fellow land. Greece has donated 250,000 doses of vaccines to fellow country Egypt, building joint epidemic policies against the Covid 19 virus.

Abdel Fattah el Sisi Statements

Abdel Fattah el Sisi agreed with Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the need to build a strong Egypt-Europe anenergy alliance, also refereed to the Cyprus issue and urged the implementation by all parties of UN Security Council Resolution 550 (1984) and 789 (1992). He condemned the 20th of July 2021 intention declared by the Turkish Cypriot leaders to move forward on the the Varosia borderline and called on the need to have a Special Adviser to the Secretary General appointed, answering the need to move on conversational grounds, the only political manner that grands peace and affluence to the participants.

Concluding his remarks, the Egyptian president said: "We presented Egypt's approach to human rights, but also the conditions under which every person will feel safe. Thank you for your efforts to strengthen trilateral cooperation and I look forward to hosting you at the 10th Greece-Cyprus-Egypt

Trilateral Cooperation

The three Prime Ministers agreed on political, economic and social issues discussed and proceeded on a Joint Declaration on issues mentioned above: energy, economy, politics.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was named as a potential threat for Egypt. Ethiopia was encouraged to negotiate in good faith and complete a legally binding agreement on GERD filling rules and guidelines in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Presidential Statement of Principles of 15 September 2021.

Regarding recent developments in the Middle East, they reiterated the only viable solution to the Syrian crisis is political, that is a nationwide ceasefire to be implemented in Syria, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015).

They stood in support of holding free elections in Libya and the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

They discussed the Palestinian issue in the light of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last May, along the issue of terrorism and illegal migration.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

On Afghanistan, they expressed their deep concern about the situation in the country and the dangers it poses both for the country itself and for the wider region.

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt will remain in coordination and will explore ways to address together, as well as with other partners, the pressing challenges facing the international community, in particular in stabilising the situation in Afghanistan, fighting terrorism, the migration/refugee crisis and delivering humanitarian assistance to those in need, along with prioritising environmental issues, and facing the COVID pandemic.

It was agreed that the next Trilateral Summit will take place in Egypt in the second half of the year.