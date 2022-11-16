Education minister: Schools need to help children face future labor market - iefimerida.gr

The future generations of Greek children should be prepared with skills that will improve their competitive advantage, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said in an opening address on Thursday at the Global Innovation Summit held in Athens by the Delphi Economic Forum.

"Children enrolled in kindergarten today will enter the labor force in 2040, approximately," Kerameus said. "We must be prepared in order to ensure that the next generation will be able to retain as well as increase their competitive ability." She referred in particular to the ministry's educational reform plan that has five aspects: developing skills (critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication), independence and evaluation of schools, linking education with the labor market, inclusivity, and the internationalization & extroversion of college education.

"This is the future our children deserve: interaction without borders, skills without restrictions, and education without obstacles in every public school," she underlined.

The Summit is being held at the Acropolis Museum (Nov. 14-17), and includes politicians, business people, and professors from the 34 member states of the Washington-based Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils (GFCC). The education minister was keynote speaker at the event titled "Building Future Competitiveness in Greece".