Education Minister Kerameus in London to promote synergies among the two countries' universities - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the University of Liverpool in the UK have signed a collaboration agreement, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said in social media on Monday.

Kerameus is visiting London on November 21-22 to promote the two countries' collaboration in higher education.

Collaborations among the two countries' institutions can be a mutually beneficial opportunity for their academic communities in the post-Brexit era, she added.

Her trip to London follows the recent visit of 30 representatives of select US universities, who came to Greece to establish collaborations among American and Greek universities.

On Monday, Kerameus attended a roundtable meeting with representatives of British universities, including LSE, King's College London, Queen Mary, Nottingham, York, Southampton and Liverpool universities. This meeting was also attended by the rectors of four of Greece's most significant universities, as well as the ambassadors of Greece and the UK. At the meeting, Kerameus had the opportunity to develop the potential of Greek universities for synergies with those of the United Kingdom.

Also on Monday, she met with Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Thyateira & Great Britain Nikitas, with whom she discussed Greek diaspora issues.

Kerameus was also expected to meet with Nobel laureate Regius Professor of Economics Sir Christopher Pissarides, followed by a meeting with Greek diaspora academics.

On Tuesday, Kerameus will visit Greek schools in London before meeting with her British counterpart Gillian Keegan.