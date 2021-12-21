Ecumenical Patriarch urges vaccination against Covid-19 in Christmas message | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew urged members of the Orthodox faith to get vaccinated against Covid-19, if they have not already done so, in a Christmas message on Tuesday.

"Science, provided it serves to minister to humanity, is a precious gift from God," he noted, urging people to follow the advice of health authorities and the recommended protection measures and "not get carried away by the irresponsible voices of non-experts and those proclaiming themselves representatives of God and 'spiritual advisors' of the genuine faith, who contradict themselves woefully, however, due to their lack of love for their fellows, whose life they expose to great danger," the Patriarch said.