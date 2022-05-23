Economou: We will not engage in confrontational statements with the Turkish leadership - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is "strongly and effectively defending both our national rights and international legitimacy," noted government spokesman Yiannis Economou on Monday evening.

Greek foreign policy "is heavily based on history, international law and our alliances, no matter how much this bothers some," noted Economou.

"We will not engage in confrontational statements with the Turkish leadership, our policy is one of principles," he added.

Economou's statement was a response to comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Monday, in which he vowed to never again meet with the Greek premier, according to dispatches by both Reuters and Anadolu news agencies.

The Turkish state leader reportedly said that the Greek prime minister attempted to block the US from selling F16 fighter jets to Turkey during his recent official visit to Washington.