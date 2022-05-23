 Economou: We will not engage in confrontational statements with the Turkish leadership - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Economou: We will not engage in confrontational statements with the Turkish leadership

Γιάννης Οικονόμου
Ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος, Γιάννης Οικονόμου / Φωτογραφία: INTIMENEWS
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is "strongly and effectively defending both our national rights and international legitimacy," noted government spokesman Yiannis Economou on Monday evening.

Greek foreign policy "is heavily based on history, international law and our alliances, no matter how much this bothers some," noted Economou.

"We will not engage in confrontational statements with the Turkish leadership, our policy is one of principles," he added.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Economou's statement was a response to comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Monday, in which he vowed to never again meet with the Greek premier, according to dispatches by both Reuters and Anadolu news agencies.

The Turkish state leader reportedly said that the Greek prime minister attempted to block the US from selling F16 fighter jets to Turkey during his recent official visit to Washington.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ