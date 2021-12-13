Economou: Vaccination and thorough observation of health protection measures necessary ahead of Christmas | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

"Thorough observation of the health protection measures and constant checking is necessary ahead of Christmas holidays as well as vaccination," Yiannis Economou said.

"The National Health Organisation has made clear that we do not have any fatality of a person that was infected by the coronavirus 14 days after the third dose," Economou said adding that from Monday citizens over 60 that have completed 7 months from the second vaccination and have not done the third one will be considered unvaccinated.

He also referred to 2022 state budget stating that "it is crucial for the government's plan for the safe exit from the international crises environment".