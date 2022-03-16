Yiannis Economou: Despite the unprecedented and repeated crises, the government invests in growth - iefimerida.gr

Yiannis Economou sent a message on Twitter on Wednesday that despite the unprecedented and repeated crises, the government is investing in growth.

"Seventy new projects are included in the Recovery & Resilience Fund. Thus, the total number of projects that have been included in the framework of 'Greece 2.0' reaches 173," Economou said in his post and pointed out: "With a plan and despite the unprecedented and repeated crises, we continue to invest in the country's growth."