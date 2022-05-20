Economou: Turkey's behaviour jeopardising Greek-Turkish summit in the autumn - iefimerida.gr

"It is clear that Turkey's recent behaviour, culminating in the overflights [over inhabited Greek islands], does not help in the direction of realising the Greek-Turkish Summit in autumn in Thessaloniki.

Also, it is not in the spirit or climate of the last meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan," government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said in the press briefing on Friday.

He expressed hope that Turkey will re-examine its attitude as regards this matter so that it will be possible for the talks to go ahead in autumn.

Asked if the government is examining the possibility of early elections, Economou said that the elections will be held at the end of the government's four-year term, at which time the prime minister, based on his work, will seek "a clear mandate to form a stable governance and self-reliant Greece."