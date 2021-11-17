Economou: 'A time to convert historic memory into a creative present' | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

In a message marking the anniversary of the student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic in 1973, government spokesperson Yiannis Economou on Wednesday urged Greeks to "set aside past division, blinkers and strife, leave behind false dilemmas, so that all Greeks together and united convert historic memory into a creative present."

With an organised and systematic plan, with truth and investing in real relations of trust, he added, "we are today building the Greece that we want, the Greece that our children deserve."

He said that Greece has been paying homage for the last 48 years to the students' struggle for democracy, with a constant effort on a daily basis for "more and better democracy for all".

"In a country that has regained its prestige and international radiance, with our national sovereignty non-negotiable, with society on its feet in spite of the complex and interconnected crises," the spokesperson said, adding that the anniversary was a day to honour and remember those that fought for the collective and national goods of democracy, human rights, freedom of expression, education and liberation.