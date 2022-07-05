Economou says justice should be allowed to do its work, accuses SYRIZA of confusion - iefimerida.gr

Government spokesperson Yiannis Economou commented on the indictment of a former SYRIZA minister in an interview with SKAI television station on Tuesday, noting that the case was going before a special court and that "justice should be allowed to complete its investigation and its proceedings" before any comments were made or conclusions were drawn.

He noted that main opposition SYRIZA appeared to be "suffering from confusion" as it was treating the justices' decisions as though the former minister "were being nominated for some sort of prize" rather than being indicted to stand trial.

Regarding the speculation on early elections, Economou said that all aspects of the government's work continued to be implemented with the speed and consistency required by developments in all areas, whether energy, health, foreign affairs, fire or legislative reforms. "...Everything there was to say about general elections has been said. I have nothing to add," he noted.

On the issue of Turkish provocations, the spokesperson repeated that the Turkish president had not raised any of Ankara's groundless assertions at the NATO summit, "as it was made made clear from his contacts, the communication that he had, that all the work done by Greek foreign policy and the Greek prime minister over the preceding period has made it clear to everyone how unsupported, unsound and historically unfounded these claims by Turkey are."

Responding to questions about wildfires, he noted that Greece had a difficult summer ahead but that the women and men of the fire brigade were doing their job as they should and continued to be in the field, making use the work and preparation carried out in previous months.

"The fire brigade has been reinforced with permanent recruitment and volunteers and the forest commandos," he said, while also highlighting the increase of the fire fighting fleet of aircraft and other preparatory work, such as fire breaks and clearing underbrush, which has been done.