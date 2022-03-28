Economou: Greece striving for European solutions to address the problems - iefimerida.gr

"As Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pointed out to CNN, the world has changed and it has changed violently, rapidly and for the worse," stated government spokesperson Yiannis Economou, opening his briefing to the press on Monday.

He referred to the harsh reality currently facing the entire world, as well as the European peoples, as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Added to the humanitarian and refugee crisis being experienced by the people of Ukraine, Economou noted, were the already serious economic repercussions in Europe, which also affected Greece.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The government spokesperson referred to the measures for the support of households and enterprises in Greece through a dynamic response plan implemented since September 2021, initially to address the repercussions of the pandemic.

"We are working hard and will not allow the developments to overtake us, nor give up," he said, adding that Greece is striving for European solutions to the problems, which affect the entire world.

He referred to the pressure exerted by the prime minister and other European leaders in this direction at the European Council, with the result that the European Commission has undertaken to present a set of proposals by May for making the electricity market independent of natural gas prices.

Concluding, Economou referred to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Greek parliament.