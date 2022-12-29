Economou: Greece has achieved much better results than Spain - iefimerida.gr

"Spain is using a number of tools in order to tame inflation and achieve the best possible results. From what we have seen so far, the performance of our country is better than the performance of Spain," government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said in an interview with SKAI TV on Thursday.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Unemployment in Greece has fallen at a much greater rate than in Spain. Growth rates in Greece are much higher than in Spain. The debt reduction in Greece is higher than in Spain. In basic economic terms, the centre-right government of Greece, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has achieved much better results for the country and for the Greek society than the socialist government of Spain," he added.