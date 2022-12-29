 Economou: Greece has achieved much better results than Spain - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Economou: Greece has achieved much better results than Spain

Γιάννης Οικονόμου
Γιάννης Οικονόμου / Φωτογραφία: ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ ΜΠΟΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

"Spain is using a number of tools in order to tame inflation and achieve the best possible results. From what we have seen so far, the performance of our country is better than the performance of Spain," government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said in an interview with SKAI TV on Thursday.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Unemployment in Greece has fallen at a much greater rate than in Spain. Growth rates in Greece are much higher than in Spain. The debt reduction in Greece is higher than in Spain. In basic economic terms, the centre-right government of Greece, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has achieved much better results for the country and for the Greek society than the socialist government of Spain," he added.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ