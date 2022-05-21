 Economou: The government will be on the side of people for as long as the energy crisis lasts - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Economou: The government will be on the side of people for as long as the energy crisis lasts

Government spokesman, Yiannis Economou, in an interview with Skai TV on Saturday promised that the government will be on the side of the people for as long as the energy crisis lasts.

Εconomou also accused Turkey of extremely provocative action regarding the overflight of Turkish fighter jets near Alexandroupolis, attributing it to the success of the visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the US earlier this week.

The government spokesman reiterated that the elections will be held in 2023 and accused SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras that "he is the only politician on the planet who has simplistic thoughts about the unprecedented crisis that the world is facing."

