ECB has purchased 34,9 billion euros in Greek bonds as part of PEPP | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The European Central Bank has purchased Greek state bonds worth 34,935 billion euros in the framework of its PEPP programme.

The European Central Bank purchased Greek state bonds worth 2.749 billion euros through the secondary bond market in the period from October 21 to November 21, helping to boost liquidity and keeping nominal interest rates at low levels in the Greek market.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The ECB currently holds 52% of the so-called benchmark bonds of the Greek state. These do not include SMP-ANFAs nor the bonds resulting from the PSI after the exchange in 2017 and the private placements with banks. The value of Greek bonds trading in the market - selected for purchase by the ECB - is currently at 93 billion euros.