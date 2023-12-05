E-vehicle charging stations in Greece expected to reach 100,000 by 2030 - iefimerida.gr

There are currently 2,120 e-vehicle charging stations in Greece with 4,890 charging points, said Hellenic Institute of Electric Vehicles (ELINHO) President Giorgos Ageridis on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event titled 'Energy storage & charging infrastructures for e-mobility', Ageridis added that by 2025 these charging points will become 13,000 and by 2030 there will be more than 100,000 of them.

Some 617 energy storage licences have so far been issued in Greece, said Ioannis Charalambidis, Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste & Water (RAEWW) Director for RES & Storage. A large share of energy production in Greece is photovoltaics, he added.

This event was organized by the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in the context of a visit by German energy businesses.