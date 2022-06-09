Draft bill on public admin staff evaluations approved in Parliament - iefimerida.gr

A draft bill introducing evaluations and rewards in public sector staff was approved in the Greek Parliament on Thursday by ruling party New Democracy votes alone.

The full name of the Ministry of the Interior bill was "System for target settting, evaluation and rewards to boost the effectiveness of public administration, and other regulations for the public sector's human resources."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The bill "changes the evaluation system, and the system of placing targets. It also introduces incentives to make evaluation of structures more effective," Minister Makis Voridis said. "It introduces a new institution, a guideline for the enhancement of human resources and introduces a productivity bonus," he added, while it also adds regulations related to staffing transfers.

As Voridis said, the present system was introduced by the SYRIZA government and, according to 2020 data, is entirely ineffective, since 97.61% of staff has been evaluated as perfect to adequate. "I suspect that the leftist opposition does not really want real evaluations," Voridis said, adding that this bill will emphasize skill evaluation, not for purposes of punishment but to identify areas that need improvement.