Dissent grows in Pasok against threats of expulsions - iefimerida.gr

Tensions within the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) escalated following an interview given by party leader Nikos Androulakis on ERT, the national broadcaster, where he threatened to expel dissenting members.

Party officials, particularly from the faction of Haris Doukas launched verbal attacks against Mr. Androulakis, accusing him of “political weakness” due to his threats of expulsion.

They have since then demanded clarity on whether he seeks elections, and their potential timing.

The rift between Mr. Androulakis and the dissenters deepens hours before the party’s Political Council meeting.

Responding to Mr. Androulakis’ threats, dissenting members escalated their criticism, saying that while many members called for the party base to speak up, “Nikos Androulakis threatened with expulsions. His threats prove his complete political weakness.”

They continued, “During the pre-election period, he said that third place is a political defeat. Today, he refuses to clearly answer whether we were defeated or not.

He attacked everyone without a trace of self-criticism.”

The dissenters also addressed Mr. Androulakis’ claim that those who disagree are playing into the hands of New Democracy (ND), the ruling party.

“ND would be delighted with opposition parties ranging from 12 to 14%. Moreover, all ND-friendly media strive to convince us that PASOK needs no change.”

Mr. Androulakis appeared ready to be judged by the party base in his interview with ERT but he did not provide a clear timeline for procedures as his challengers demand.

He launched broadsides against his opponents and insinuated toxic behavior, warning of expulsions for those persisting in divisiveness after the Central Committee’s decision.

“If some do not like this leadership model, let them say it directly instead of beating around the bush. I am not an agent of corruption or games with the country’s economic interests.

Communication is subordinate to politics, not the other way around; this is the model I serve. If they don’t like it, let them say so directly,” Mr. Androulakis stated emphatically.

The PASOK leader signalled that he would not tolerate opportunism or rash actions, insisting that “everything will be done with respect for our constitutional procedures.”

He added, “We have party organs and a constitution; we are not a jungle. We will not return to times of discord and devaluation; I will not allow it.”

He directly threatened expulsions, stating that after the Central Committee meeting, “where we will make collective decisions, anyone who comes out with toxic speech and divisiveness will be left out of PASOK.”