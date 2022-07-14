 Dimitris Lignadis released from Korydallos prison on Thursday afternoon - iefimerida.gr
Dimitris Lignadis released from Korydallos prison on Thursday afternoon

Former National Theatre director Dimitris Lignadis was released from Korydallos prison in Athens shortly after 14:00 in the afternoon on Thursday.

Lignadis was released after posting a 30,000 euro bail set by a Mixed Jury Court, which found him guilty on two counts of raping 17-year-old boys on Wednesday.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Athens Appellate Prosecutor's Office is reportedly looking into appealing the decision of the Mixed Jury Court of Athens, which suspended Lignadis' fresh 12-year jail sentence one day earlier.

Moreover, Head of the Public Prosecutor's Office, Maria Gane, requested to be sent immediately the minutes and the entire dossier of Wednesday's court decision, which allowed Lignadis' release with restrictive conditions until his appeal is heard.

