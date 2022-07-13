Dimitris Lignadis to be released on parole after court suspends 12-year prison sentence - iefimerida.gr

Former National Theatre director Dimitris Lignadis will be released from prison on parole until his appeal hearing takes place, after an Athens court decided to suspend his fresh jail sentence late afternoon on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Mixed Jury Court sentenced Lignadis to serve 12 years in prison for two counts of raping 17-year-old boys in 2015. The sentence arises from the merger of a sentence of 10 years and a sentence of five years decided for each offence separately.

The public prosecutor had asked that the sentence should not be suspended pending appeal, as Lignadis is considered liable to commit further crimes and has admitted no responsibility for the acts for which he has been found guilty by the court. Lignadis will soon have served 17 months in prison on remand.

Additionally, the court imposed several restrictive conditions for Lignadis' release, including him being banned from leaving the country, checking-in at his local police station on the 1st, 6th and 20th of every month, and a 30,000 euros bail payable by July 23.

The decision to suspend Lignadis' sentence was reached by a majority of four votes to three, with two jurors and one of the judges calling for Lignadis to remain jailed.

It was reported that the final verdict was read amid strong reactions and disapproval from victims and members of the court audience.