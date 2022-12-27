DIMEA teams conducted constant checks to the market in the holidays - iefimerida.gr

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis in a post on the social media on Monday said that DIMEA teams were conducting constant controls day and night but "all the measures were observed and there were no violations only strict recommendations".

On December 24, checks were carried out in Ermou, Mitropoleos and Eolou street as well as in a mall in downtown Athens. In the evening DIMEA teams conducted checks in the area of FIX and in Nea Smyrni and in night clubs on Christmas.

