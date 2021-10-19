The differences between Keto and Atkins diet -Which one proves best | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

When one refers to a low carbs diet, it is most common that the Keto and Atkins diets come right on one’s mind.

As they are the most renounced low carb diets they share basic characteristics, that is they both pace down the intake of carbs, biscuits, donuts, processed cereals, plus some fruit, proposing healthier eating habits to the ones who dare stick to it.

That is all, more or less, they have in common.

This is an explanatory note on their differences, guiding you to the most suitable diet.

What is the so called ketosis diet, broadly referred to as Keto?

In order to achieve ketosis the daily intake of carbs is taken down to 25-50grams per day, the less taken the better.

What does the daily routine comes down to? To start with, it is a hard to follow diet routine. For example a banana carries 27 grams of carbs, a cup of boiled

It is a low in carbs, high in fat diet, created in the 1920s as a therapy for epilepsy.

Nowadays it is used as a diet for weight loss, hunger control, as a cure for diabetes and excess weight conditions.The main goal of the Ketogenic diets is going low in carbs and high in fat. Thus the metabolism is rerouted to burn fat—instead of carbs and sugar—for fuel, which reduces fat stores in the body and encourages more efficient weight loss. kinoa carries 39 grams and a cup of milk up to 12 grams. But when the diet forms into a daily routine people taking the Keto diet start feeling all the less hungry, filling their appetite with a great deal of fat fish, eggs, dairy products, vegetables low of carbs like broccoli and spinach.

What is the Atkins diet like?

Quite like the Keto diet it boosts weight loss based on low carbs intake. It was created in the 1960s, but became popular as late as the 2000s. Robert Atkins, a cardiologist, blamed the carbs for excess fat intake. According to his theory, less food intake is possible since the extra protein and fat keep you feeling full and contribute to lower overall calorie intake.

His theory came in fashion for more than 3 millions British and one out of eleven Americans, who followed his diet closely and led to the hugely successful publication of his second book, The New Revolutionary Diet, in 2002. Celebrities like Jennifer Anniston ana Demy Moore were dedicated followers.

Nevertheless criticism did not take long to surface, a great number of objections was raised, high intake of protein was blamed as kidney damaging as well as causing diabetes.

Which are the differences between the two diets?

Both Keto and Atkins diets cut down on carbs thus taking weight down, that seems to be all they share.

Keto cutsî down to zero carbs intake, though Atkins builds a gradual increase of carbs intake. The typical Keto routine is something like 75% fat, 20%protein, as little as 5% carbs. If one consumes 2.000 calories per day, that is no more than 50 grams of carbs. That is how the body achieves ketosis. Atkins, on the other hand reaches ketosis only during the first 14 days phase by cutting drastically down on carbs, but goes on gradually increasing the intake of carbs. So it is rather reasonable to conclude that the Atkins diet feels easier to follow.

Keto welcomes fat intake, while Atkins welcomes protein. According to Prof. Amy Miskimon Goss, associate professor at the University of Alabama, Atkins

encourages the intake of protein to slow down the feeling of hunger, while a balanced Keto diet cuts down on protein and calls in fat to pace down the feeling of hunger.

Keto is friendly solely to unprocessed food, thought Atkins allows consumption of cereal bars, canned drinks and on the self products.

Which should one choose?

Both Keto and Atkins ask for discipline and careful intake of calories and carbs. Although both Keto and Atkins are hard to follow, one can benefit from both as they do succeed in weight loss, due to medium or low intake of carbs. They both manage to make one loose weight, take down the cholesterol rates, the arterial pressure as well as blood and high blood pressure.

One should always take guidance from a professional, doctor or nutritionist.

