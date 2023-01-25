Development & Investments Minister Georgiadis on super market prices - iefimerida.gr

"We don't want consumers to panic and make purchases they wouldn't otherwise make because of a sense that there is price-gouging or that major price increases are on the way," Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Wednesday in a press conference.

He underlined that "the feeling that there is profiteering is not real. All indicators show that prices in Greece are below the European average, so it does not make sense that we should have generalised profiteering, because then we would have above-average imported inflation. Therefore, the measures are working."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

In addition, the minister announced that a change in the legislation on supermarket labels is being prepared so that the information consumers need to know is presented more clearly.