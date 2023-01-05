Detained MEP Kaili to be visited by daughter on Friday, her lawyer says - iefimerida.gr

Detained European Parliament Deputy Eva Kaili is expected to receive a visit by her daughter on Friday, her lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said on Thursday.

It will be the first time the former Europarliament vice-president sees her young child since she was arrested by Belgian authorities on December 9, as part of a wider Europarliament corruption case. The visit may last up to three hours.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ