Detained MEP Kaili to be visited by daughter on Friday, her lawyer says - iefimerida.gr

Detained European Parliament Deputy Eva Kaili is expected to receive a visit by her daughter on Friday, her lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said on Thursday.
It will be the first time the former Europarliament vice-president sees her young child since she was arrested by Belgian authorities on December 9, as part of a wider Europarliament corruption case. The visit may last up to three hours.
