Dendias to visit The Hague on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will visit The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday.

At The Hague, Dendias will meet with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, who will host a working dinner for Dendias.

Talks between the two ministers are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations in all areas, on cooperation in international organizations and in the EU and NATO, on the situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, and on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, and the Western Balkans, according to a statement from the Greek ministry.

The Greek minister will also meet with Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Director General Fernando Arias.

Dendias is also scheduled to meet with International Criminal Court (ICC) President Piotr Hofmanski. This will be followed by Dendias' meeting with the ICC's alternate prosecutors Mame Mandiaye Niang and Nazhat Shameem Khan.

Finally, Dendias will meet with International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Joan Donoghue and with the ICJ's Secretary Philippe Gautier.