Dendias meets with former US State Secretary Pompeo at Economist conference - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias had lunch on Tuesday with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the margins of the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable conference that is being held in Athens on July 5-7, the ministry tweeted.

They had a "fruitful exchange of views on the Greece-US strategic relationship, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and on the global implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," added the ministry.

Speaking at the conference, which is held under the thematic title "Antitheses, transformations & achievements in a changing world", Pompeo noted that "security is a condition for prosperity, and we have currently lost it," adding that "we are in a global environment of extremely high challenges for both the geopolitical scene and the economy."

In reference to Greek-Turkish relations, Pompeo said that "states historically have conflicts, but it is important to solve them through dialogue, without the use of force," and he emphasized the need to strengthen dialogue at all levels between the two sides.

Referring to Greece-US relations, he noted that the US State Department's Athens team promotes cooperation in defense, in energy and also in other areas.

He also underlined the significance of the Greece-US strategic partnership agreement, which he said "was made out in such a way as to make sense not only militarily, but also for the energy projects that are being developed in the region, and the ability to produce energy and transport it all across Europe."

Also on the sidelines of the Economist conference, Dendias met with American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris, with whom they discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Ukraine following the Russian invasion, added the ministry.