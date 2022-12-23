Dendias: Greece and Australia share common principles and values - iefimerida.gr

Greece and Australia, so widely separated geographically, "are really close, if we consider they share common principles and values," Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said in a holiday message to the diaspora in Australia.

Dendias named some of these as support of democracy and human rights, respect of every country's sovereign rights, observing International Law and the International Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), commitment to peaceful resolution of differences, and support of the UN Charter.

The two countries also have strong historical ties forged during World Wars I and II, and have "developed a substantial and productive collaboration in the context of international organizations," he noted, while referring to his meeting in December 2021 with visiting Australian FM Marise Payne.

Speaking of the dynamic Greek community of Australia, he said, "With their activity and the systematic promotion and support of Greece's stances, our fellow Greeks have become 'ambassadors' of our country and contribute to the further enhancement of already strong ties of friendship and collaboration with Australia."