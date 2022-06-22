Dendias: We will continue to respond calmly to Turkish provocativeness - iefimerida.gr

"We will continue to respond to Turkish provocativeness calmly, guided exclusively by respect for international law and the law of the sea" said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in joint statement on Wednesday with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, who is visiting Athens.

"We can't allow any country to insult us with false theories and fake news," Dendias underlined, adding that in this framework Greece expects its partners' solidarity. "What we ask of our partners is the self-evident, what we declared immediately after Russia's invasion to Ukraine: the respect for the inviolability of borders, the sovereignty of all countries and respect for international treaties," he said.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

On his part, Szijjártó underlined the need to respect the sovereignty of countries and their territorial integrity, in a message of support for Greece's positions.

"Europe is facing difficulties and security challenges that point to a need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries," he said, adding that both Greece and Hungary want peace to prevail as soon as possible. He noted that two issues of global importance have arisen due to the war in Ukraine, with the emergency of food insecurity giving rise to new migration flows, as well as the energy crisis. "Both crises prove that Greece's role is of major importance and we are looking forward to close cooperation between Greece and Hungary," he said.